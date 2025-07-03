Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $580,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,691,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,716,000 after purchasing an additional 113,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,682,000 after buying an additional 889,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,232,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,369,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,473,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.99 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

