Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS:FMAR opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $44.90.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

