Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $970,000 Stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 299.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.3%

Carrier Global stock opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius Research raised Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

