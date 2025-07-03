Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,158 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 37.8% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $4,883,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 87,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHM

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.