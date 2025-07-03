Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $198.00 price objective on DoorDash and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.32.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

DoorDash Trading Up 0.3%

DASH stock opened at $238.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.91 and a 200-day moving average of $192.67. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $248.74. The company has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.13 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $9,765,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,868,519.50. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 245,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,645,910. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,142 shares of company stock worth $67,890,920. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.