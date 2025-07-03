Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.52.

RBLX stock opened at $102.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08. Roblox has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $106.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 442.68% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $99,261,394.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,024,952.77. The trade was a 86.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,868,857 shares of company stock valued at $604,140,707. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 819.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

