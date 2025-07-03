New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,701 Shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Insulet were worth $16,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,822,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 85.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 225.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price objective on Insulet in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Insulet Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PODD stock opened at $301.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $173.00 and a 12 month high of $329.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.31.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,134.60. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

