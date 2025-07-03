Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.88.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.48.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.
