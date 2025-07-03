Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRVI

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,099,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $20,895,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 10,664,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,939,000 after buying an additional 3,283,684 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $18,795,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 429.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,212,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 2,606,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.