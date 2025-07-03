New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor worth $16,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $106.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.79. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.66.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

