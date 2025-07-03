New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.04 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,353,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,955,205,000 after purchasing an additional 61,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,688,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $471,258,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $384,606,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,127,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,928,000 after acquiring an additional 404,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.28.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $283.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.85 and a 52 week high of $317.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.37%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

