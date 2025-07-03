GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.48.

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. GDS has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.70. GDS had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $375.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GDS will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in GDS by 2,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GDS by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

