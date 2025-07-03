Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $65.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $657,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,811.60. This represents a 19.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 911 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,548.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,854.08. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,319. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 646.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 123.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.91. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a negative net margin of 4,136.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

