Analysts Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target at $13.55

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of IAS opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. Analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $58,546.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 341,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,706.35. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,543,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth $21,101,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at $10,897,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 20,831.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 1,208,253 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at $7,441,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

