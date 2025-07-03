Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 557 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

