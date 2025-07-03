Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

