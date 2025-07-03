Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,789 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 293,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

