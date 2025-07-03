Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Position Reduced by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

