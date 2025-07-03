Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 484 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FV. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 36,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

FV opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.66. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $63.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

