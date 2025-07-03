Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 70 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.72, for a total transaction of $6,033,207.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,075,531.52. The trade was a 42.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 110,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,641,500. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,793 shares of company stock worth $58,752,794. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.82.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $309.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,189.73 and a beta of 1.11. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $317.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

