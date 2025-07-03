Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,534.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 743,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after buying an additional 736,329 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,477,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,613,000 after buying an additional 634,282 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,367,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,815,000 after buying an additional 559,276 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,134,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,289,000 after buying an additional 414,342 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.