Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,374,948,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60,572.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,073 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,283,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,325,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,406,667,000 after buying an additional 1,514,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,428,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,199,713,000 after buying an additional 1,426,746 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $457.03 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.