Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,150 Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 485.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 105,360.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

VRIG stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

