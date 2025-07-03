Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $508,000 Holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.