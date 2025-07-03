Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $426,000 Holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Chimerix worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.
Chimerix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $801.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -0.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Chimerix
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.
