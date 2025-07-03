AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722,197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,018,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 9,985.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,707,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,018,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 220.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,027,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,363,000 after buying an additional 2,083,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $71.13 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $220.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

