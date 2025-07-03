The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,766,238,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,315,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $944,334,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.2%

GS stock opened at $715.21 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $718.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $219.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $603.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.