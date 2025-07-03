Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,866 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 165.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Holistic Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $538,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.82 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

