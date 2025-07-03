Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $3.62 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.9% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $374.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

