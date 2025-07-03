iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $237,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $98.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.18. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $82.71 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

