Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,714 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,441,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,140 shares during the period. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,394,000. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 266,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.