Alexandra Balcom Sells 20,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,954.68. The trade was a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.31. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $113.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nuvalent by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Nuvalent by 705.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUVL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on NUVL

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.