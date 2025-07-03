Alexandra Balcom Sells 20,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,954.68. The trade was a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nuvalent Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.31. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $113.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUVL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
