Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1,380.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,182.58.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 0.7%

NFLX opened at $1,284.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,200.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,031.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total value of $12,856,481.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $523,669.34. The trade was a 96.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 148.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.