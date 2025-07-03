Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.59. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 92,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

