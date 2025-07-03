TechTarget’s (TTGT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

TTGT opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $494.00 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.02. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $35.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

