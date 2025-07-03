JMP Securities Raises ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $20.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.68.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 223,330 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,796,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 466,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,316. The trade was a 32.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,301,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,310 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,099,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,084,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,005,000 after purchasing an additional 510,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 10.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 592,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 9.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,427,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,474,000 after purchasing an additional 447,167 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

