Amalgamated Bank Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $94,867,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Exelixis by 330.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,484,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,167 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Exelixis by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,159,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $30,321,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,515,091.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 412,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,155,892.32. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $805,136.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,380 shares in the company, valued at $913,781.20. This represents a 46.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817 over the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

