Amalgamated Bank Buys 452 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 3,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 5,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,845.35. The trade was a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $98.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

