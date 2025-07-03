Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,404,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,817,000 after purchasing an additional 138,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,536,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,273,000 after buying an additional 176,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 117,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,973,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 527,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,054,817.10. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $498,974.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,422.38. This represents a 26.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock opened at $118.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.74 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

