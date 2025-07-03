Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,678 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average is $99.44. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.