Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.61 and traded as low as $1.95. Redhill Biopharma shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 10,450 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Redhill Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Redhill Biopharma
Redhill Biopharma Price Performance
Redhill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Redhill Biopharma
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Whiplash for Investors: AeroVironment’s Confusing Stock Signals
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The Ultimate Trump Bump: These Gov’t Backed Stocks Are Exploding
Receive News & Ratings for Redhill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redhill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.