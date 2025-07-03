Institutional Financial Markets (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.20. Institutional Financial Markets shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 10,202 shares traded.

Institutional Financial Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62.

Institutional Financial Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Institutional Financial Markets’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Institutional Financial Markets

About Institutional Financial Markets

In other news, major shareholder Circle 1 Sponsor Corp Columbus bought 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,650,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 8,598,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,983,330. This represents a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 76.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

