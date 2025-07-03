Institutional Financial Markets (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.20. Institutional Financial Markets shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 10,202 shares traded.
Institutional Financial Markets Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62.
Institutional Financial Markets Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Institutional Financial Markets’s payout ratio is 24.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Institutional Financial Markets
About Institutional Financial Markets
Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Institutional Financial Markets
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Whiplash for Investors: AeroVironment’s Confusing Stock Signals
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The Ultimate Trump Bump: These Gov’t Backed Stocks Are Exploding
Receive News & Ratings for Institutional Financial Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Institutional Financial Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.