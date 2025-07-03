Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 266.33 ($3.64) and traded as low as GBX 225 ($3.07). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.28), with a volume of 103,608 shares trading hands.

Somero Enterprises Stock Down 3.2%

The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 238.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 266.33. The company has a market cap of £152.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Somero Enterprises news, insider Thomas M. Anderson bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £73,660 ($100,587.19). Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Somero Enterprises

Somero provides industry-leading concrete-levelling equipment, training, education and support to customers in over 90 countries.

