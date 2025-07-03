Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $1.42. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 425,825 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The bank reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 149.65% and a negative net margin of 70.89%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,333,386 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. Patriot National Bancorp accounts for about 5.2% of Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.52% of Patriot National Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

