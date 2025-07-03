Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.07. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 368 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on DYNT
Dynatronics Stock Down 12.1%
Dynatronics Company Profile
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatronics
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Whiplash for Investors: AeroVironment’s Confusing Stock Signals
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- The Ultimate Trump Bump: These Gov’t Backed Stocks Are Exploding
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.