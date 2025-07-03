Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.07. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 368 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DYNT

Dynatronics Stock Down 12.1%

Dynatronics Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $769,950.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

(Get Free Report)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.