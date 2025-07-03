Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$116.69 and traded as high as C$124.58. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$124.45, with a volume of 126,767 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$134.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.50 to C$128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$129.63.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total value of C$600,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total value of C$585,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,450 shares of company stock worth $1,818,938. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

