GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

NYSE GXO opened at $50.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 72.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

