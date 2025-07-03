Tesla’s (TSLA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $303.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays cut their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

TSLA stock opened at $315.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.10. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,578 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

