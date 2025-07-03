Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) PT at C$60.58

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.58.

EMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities raised Emera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Desjardins set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Emera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$61.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. Emera has a 52-week low of C$44.70 and a 52-week high of C$63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$61.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 112.40%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

