Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Receives $83.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRUG. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of DRUG stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $197.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.80 and a beta of -6.01. Bright Minds Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Minds Biosciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRUG. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

