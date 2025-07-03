Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBAXY shares. UBS Group cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of JBAXY opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

